Metal (MTL) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00005238 BTC on exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $215.36 million and approximately $45.71 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metal has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.49 or 0.00256695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00043898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00203106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00091813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.