Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of MTCR stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. Metacrine has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Metacrine will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Metacrine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Metacrine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Metacrine by 13,749.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 47,710 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Metacrine by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 160,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

