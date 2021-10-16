MenaPay (MPAY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $546.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, MenaPay has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $546.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00045613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.57 or 0.00205420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00093832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

