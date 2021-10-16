Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) PT Raised to $15.00

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of MCG stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54. Membership Collective Group has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

