MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised MEG Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

