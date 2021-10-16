Mchain Achieves Market Cap of $119,533.56 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 45.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Mchain has a market cap of $119,533.56 and approximately $21.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004194 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007467 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 72,851,375 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

