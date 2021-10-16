MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.63

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.63 and traded as high as C$18.60. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$18.41, with a volume of 14,870 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$510.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.63.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

