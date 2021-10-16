Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.07% of Maximus worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,369,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth about $2,671,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.37.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

