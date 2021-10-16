Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$8.25 at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMX. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

CVE:MMX opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.