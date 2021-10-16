Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $30.69 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.63.

NYSE MTDR opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 4.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 144.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 56,127 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,542,000 after purchasing an additional 114,947 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

