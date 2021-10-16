Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.14% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after buying an additional 132,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5,583.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 53,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.66.
In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,205.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,973 shares of company stock valued at $142,905. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.