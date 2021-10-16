Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.14% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after buying an additional 132,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5,583.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 53,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.66.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $177.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,205.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,973 shares of company stock valued at $142,905. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

