Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 291.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $531,319.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,269.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $2,490,854 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $98.34 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $110.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

