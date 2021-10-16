Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.11% of Avanos Medical worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Avanos Medical by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.