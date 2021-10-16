Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 49,491 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

