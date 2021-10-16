Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys Shares of 95,524 REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.15% of REV Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter valued at $553,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in REV Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,939,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after buying an additional 38,486 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after buying an additional 906,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in REV Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 235,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

REVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $973.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 2.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

