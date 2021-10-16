Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Keith J. Allman Sells 10,000 Shares

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18.
Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.
About Masco
Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.
