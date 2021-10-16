Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Keith J. Allman Sells 10,000 Shares

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

