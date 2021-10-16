Martin E. Stein, Jr. Sells 3,322 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $70.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,995,000 after buying an additional 319,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,584,000 after buying an additional 297,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,015,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after buying an additional 989,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,452,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,188,000 after buying an additional 66,558 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.