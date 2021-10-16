Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Up 76.8% in September

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Marin Software stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. Marin Software has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $115.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.05.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 70.88% and a negative net margin of 42.77%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marin Software by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 131,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter worth $89,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marin Software by 66.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marin Software
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
