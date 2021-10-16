Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Up 76.8% in September

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Marin Software stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. Marin Software has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $115.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.05.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 70.88% and a negative net margin of 42.77%.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hutchison sold 44,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $261,322.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $19,975.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian K. Kinion sold 15,000 shares of Marin Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,217 shares of company stock valued at $399,722. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marin Software by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 131,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter worth $89,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marin Software by 66.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

