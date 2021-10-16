Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,900 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the September 15th total of 753,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS MAPIF remained flat at $$2.00 during trading hours on Friday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

