Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.58

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.58 and traded as high as C$27.31. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$27.20, with a volume of 393,933 shares traded.

MFI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.57.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 57.72%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

