Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MPFRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

MPFRF remained flat at $$2.14 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844. Mapfre has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

