Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Down 36.5% in September

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 613,200 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 965,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Manchester United from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of MANU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 358,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $719.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $94.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Manchester United in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Manchester United by 83.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Manchester United by 19.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

