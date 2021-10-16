Man Group’s (MNGPF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Man Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

