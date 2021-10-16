Man Group (LON:EMG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 270 to GBX 280. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Man Group traded as high as GBX 222.40 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 222 ($2.90), with a volume of 592896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218.20 ($2.85).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EMG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 253 ($3.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.36 ($2.79).

In other news, insider Richard Berliand acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 211.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 310.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

Man Group Company Profile (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

