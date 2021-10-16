Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Short Interest Up 104.3% in September

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the September 15th total of 46,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Magnum Opus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OPA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. 431,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,293. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

