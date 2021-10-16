Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 2996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,580,000 after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,034,000 after acquiring an additional 639,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,397,000 after acquiring an additional 815,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,055,000 after purchasing an additional 667,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

