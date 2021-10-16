Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 91.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 192,121 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,586 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,432,000 after acquiring an additional 624,956 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 354,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after acquiring an additional 312,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MMP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

NYSE:MMP opened at $48.75 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

