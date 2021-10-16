MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of MAG opened at $17.62 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.67 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 883.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 16.2% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at $237,000. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

