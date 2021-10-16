Mackay Shields LLC Sells 49,325 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,325 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 512,991 shares of company stock worth $9,252,697 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $140.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.72 and a 200-day moving average of $127.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $141.66. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.83.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

