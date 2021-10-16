Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,042 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,138 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.83 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

