Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,372 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.18.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. dropped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

