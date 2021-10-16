Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after buying an additional 202,342 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Amphenol by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH opened at $77.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $77.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

