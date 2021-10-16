Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LBC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

LBC stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. Luther Burbank Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $683.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

