Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$13.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.91.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.11 and a 1-year high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$172.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.2500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total transaction of C$1,265,605.00.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

