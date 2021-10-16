LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.56. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,091. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

