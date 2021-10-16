LPL Financial LLC Purchases 9,473 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $21,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

