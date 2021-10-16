LPL Financial LLC Has $19.97 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,756 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $19,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,327,000 after purchasing an additional 483,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,374,000 after acquiring an additional 220,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4,702.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,796,000 after acquiring an additional 833,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 565,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,370,000 after acquiring an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 353,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,478,000 after acquiring an additional 54,457 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITB opened at $69.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

