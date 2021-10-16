LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $22,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000.

PWB opened at $76.13 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $79.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.78.

