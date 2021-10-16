LPL Financial LLC Buys 59,661 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 263.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,661 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $22,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $1,919,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.89.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $296.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day moving average is $286.75. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.