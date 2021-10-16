LPL Financial LLC Buys 22,984 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $19,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $66.80 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $67.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.