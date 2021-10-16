LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,493 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $272,964,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,470,000 after purchasing an additional 152,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $146,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.09. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $173.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

