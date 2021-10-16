Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Loop Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Loop Industries stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $515.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Research analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Loop Industries by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 40,531 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Loop Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Loop Industries by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

