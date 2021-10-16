London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of LNSTY stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

