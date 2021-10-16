London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a £103 ($134.57) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.25% from the stock’s previous close.

LSEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($143.72) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,908 ($103.32) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,898.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,681.50. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 52-week high of £100.10 ($130.78). The firm has a market cap of £40.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total value of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

