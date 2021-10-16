Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 53.38 ($0.70).

The firm has a market cap of £34.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 26.11 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 80.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

