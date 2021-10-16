Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.68 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

