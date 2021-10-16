Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given New GBX 64 Price Target at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 64 ($0.84) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 53.38 ($0.70).

Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 26.11 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The stock has a market cap of £34.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

