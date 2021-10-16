Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Rating Reiterated by Cormark

Cormark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LAC. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 target price on Lithium Americas and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.80.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.43. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$36.60.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.