Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on Linde in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on Linde in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on Linde in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €274.07 ($322.44).

Linde stock opened at €265.00 ($311.76) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €262.35 and its 200 day moving average is €250.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $136.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.27. Linde has a one year low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a one year high of €271.55 ($319.47).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

