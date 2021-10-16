Lincoln National Corp Sells 7,490 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 70.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $189.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.83 and its 200-day moving average is $184.65. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $129.06 and a one year high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.